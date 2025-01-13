Udi udi re patang meri udi re: Til Sankrat is here; fly your kite-heart to soaring heights

The skies are dotted with colourful kites as the Sankranti festival is upon us once again. The day not only has religious significance but is also a harbinger of joy and happiness. Sankranti is also celebrated in Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan (especially the Sindh region), Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore.

Although the celebration of this festival takes different forms in various regions, one thing that is common in many regions is the practice of flying kites. It is fitting that on the occasion of Sankranti, several kite-flying festivals are being held in the twin cities.

At the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, the International Kite Festival got underway on Monday morning. Watching the gaily decorated kites soaring and dipping in the blue skies presented an exciting sight. Several foreign participants were to be seen at the venue and there was a huge variety of kites that were launched into the skies. According to media reports, more than 15 lakh people are expected to visit the venue over the three-day duration of the festival.

History of kite flying



The practice of kite flying has an interesting history. The oldest depiction of a kite is from a cave painting in the island of Muna in Indonesia, which has been dated approximately 9500–9000 years BC.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, kites have been used by ancient cultures to ward off evil, deliver messages, represent the gods, raise banners, discover natural phenomena, propel craft, drop propaganda leaflets, spy on enemies, and many more things. In modern times, kites are flown mostly for pleasure and sport, in addition to being a folk form of artistic expression and sport.

An article in the famous encyclopedia states that nearly 3,000 years ago the kite became very popular in China where materials suitable for kite manufacture were easily available. Chinese silk fabric was used for the sail material and fine high-tensile-strength silk thread was used for the line.

Bamboo for making the framework was also to be found in plenty in China. Kites were decorated with mythological motifs and legendary figures. Some imaginative kite makers fitted their kites with strings and whistles to make musical sounds while flying. This is not yet done in India.

From China, it spread to other regions



After its popularity in China, the kite became much sought after in Korea, Japan, Myanmar, India, Indonesia, Arabia, and North Africa. One ancient design, known as the fighter kite, became well-liked throughout Asia. In the Indian subcontinent, during the Mughal period, Princess Gulbadan Begum, sister of Emperor Humayun, wrote about her childhood days when she flew kites along with her brothers and sisters from the ramparts of Kabul Fort.

Kites used for warfare



Kites were also used by the Chinese for military purposes. During the Song dynasty, a type of kite carrying incendiary powder, a fuse, and a burning stick of incense was developed as a weapon. According to a historical record known as Samguk Sagi, in 647, a Korean general named Kim Yu Sin rallied his troops by using flaming kites, which also frightened the enemy.

In Europe, kite flying became a widespread activity much later. In the 18th century, flying flat pear-shaped kites with tails had become a popular pastime, mostly among children. Stories of kite flying were first brought to Europe by Marco Polo towards the end of the 13th century, and the kites were brought home by sailors who visited Japan and Malaysia in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The first recorded scientific application of a kite took place in 1749 when a man called Alexander Wilson of Scotland used a kite train (two or more kites flown from a common line) as a meteorologic device for measuring temperature variations at different altitudes. American statesman Benjamin Franklin’s experiments with electricity using a kite are well known. So nowadays kite flying is only for pleasure but in the days of yore, there were serious reasons to fly kites and send them soaring into the heavens.