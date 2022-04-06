UGC directs Central Universities to use only CUET score for UG admission

New Delhi: The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday directed the Central Universities to use only Common University Admission Test (CUET) for admission in Under Graduate (UG) programmes except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts.

“In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC funded Central Universities for admission of the students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts/Performing Arts/Sports/ Physical Education etc.. additional criteria may be used,” reads the official letter.

The application procedure for CUET 2022 will begin today.

As per the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts. Students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

The CUET 2022 exam is scheduled to take place in the first and second week of July 2022. However, no set date has been announced by the NTA yet. The date will soon be declared on the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — or NTA website — nta.ac.in.

