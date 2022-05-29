UIDAI warns against sharing Aadhar photocopies with organisations

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday issued a warning to the general public to not share photocopies of ‘Aadhar‘ card with any organisation, as it can be misused.

In the statement, the government body advised that if necessary, a ‘masked Aadhar’, which only shows the last four digits of the Aadhar number, should be shared.

“It can be downloaded from UIDAI official website. Select the option “Do you want a masked Aadhar” and proceed to download,” it said.

UIDAI has also warned against using a public computer at an internet café/kiosk to download e-Aadhar. “However if one does so, it should be ensured that all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhar permanently deleted from that computer,” the statement read.

Only those organizations that have obtained a user license from the UIDAI can use Aadhar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhar card.

“It is an offence under the Aadhar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhar card, please verify that they have valid User License from the UIDAI,” the statement reiterated.