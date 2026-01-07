Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan, the Bollywood actor, became the center of attention after sharing vacation pictures from Goa. The buzz started when social media users noticed that the photos posted by Kartik were similar to those shared by Karina Kubiliute, a young woman from the UK.

People pointed out that the beach loungers, towel patterns, and even the volleyball court in the background looked the same. This led many to assume that they were on vacation together.

Karina Responds to the Rumors

Karina quickly cleared up the confusion by updating her Instagram bio with the message, “I don’t know Kartik!” This response directly denied the rumors about a relationship and clarified that she was on holiday with her family, not with Kartik. Her update stopped the online chatter.

Some users also claimed that Kartik and Karina followed each other on Instagram for a while before quickly unfollowing one another when the rumors started to spread. This added more fuel to the growing speculation.

Debate Over the Age Gap

The rumors were further debated because of the age difference between Kartik, who is 37, and Karina, who is 18. Some online users discussed the ethics of the supposed relationship, which sparked even more controversy. However, neither Kartik nor his team commented on the issue.

Kartik’s Upcoming Projects

Kartik was recently seen in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The movie received a mixed response. He is next set to appear in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand and an upcoming romantic film directed by Anurag Basu, which may be titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.