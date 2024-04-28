UK Hindu body condemns Islamophobic slogans in Ram Navami rallies

The UK chapter of Hindus for Human Rights, a faith-based human rights group, has taken a strong stance against the Islamophobic chants during recent rallies in Leicester city of the UK.

Hate-mongering

The rallies were held on April 17 to celebrate Rama Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram (Hindu deity). However, the celebrations took an alarming turn when NRI Hindutva sympathisers began chanting inflammatory slogans against Muslims and advocating for the establishment of a “Hindu Rashtra“.

This is a live video from the procession happening in Leicester,UK right now for #RamNavmi

#Leicester: "Ayodhya to jhanki hai Kashi, Mathura bakhi hai" these slogans were raised in Leicester City of UK on the occasion of Ram Navmi.



"Mahadev hum aayenge Mandi wahi banayenge…" request Modi ji to call them back to India for 'Mandir wahi banayenge'…

Hindus for Human Rights condemns the incident

The director of Hindus for Human Rights’ UK chapter, Rajeev Sinha strongly condemned the Islamophobic actions witnessed during the Ramnavami rallies. Sinha emphasised that the organisation’s values of shanti (peace), nyaya (justice), and manavtha (human rights) are incompatible with the promotion of extremist ideologies.

The group said it stands firmly against any form of Islamophobia or religious intolerance. “We call for immediate action to combat these radical and divisive moves that threaten the harmony and well-being of all communities in the UK,” Sinha stated.

He further stated Islamophobic chants and calls for a Hindu Rashtra are deeply concerning, as they target the Muslim community in Leicester. Such divisive rhetoric has no place in a diverse and inclusive society.

Promoting pluralism and respect

By condemning the Islamophobic chants, Hindus for Human Rights reaffirms its commitment to promoting pluralism, civil rights, and human rights in the UK. The organisation recognises the importance of fostering dialogue, understanding, and respect among diverse religious and ethnic groups.

Hindu radicalisation in the UK

The unrest in Leicester has revealed the presence of Hindutva radicalism and Islamophobia in the UK, with Hindutva NRI sympathisers engaging in Islamophobic chants and provocative actions targeting Muslim communities.

There have been several incidents of violence and confrontations between Hindus and Muslims in Leicester over the past few years.

In May 2023, a young Muslim man was beaten by a Hindutva mob, and in August 2023, after a cricket match between India and Pakistan, Hindu “fans” were seen chanting “Death to Pakistan” slogans and reportedly attacking the homes of Muslims, including non-Pakistani citizens.

The tensions in Leicester have been fueled by the rise of the Hindutva ideology, which is reportedly promoted by groups like the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) in the UK. The HSS was investigated in 2015 for making anti-Muslim statements.

Domestic factors like competition over government funding and the arrival of new Hindu migrants from India have also contributed to the tensions, as some newcomers may view the established Muslim community as privileged.