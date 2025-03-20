UK says Israel’s total blockade of Gaza is likely breaking international law

London: Britain’s top diplomat, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, told the House of Commons on Thursday “it’s difficult to see how denying humanitarian assistance to a civilian population can be compatible with international humanitarian law.”

Although Lammy said it’s for courts not governments to decide, he said it was “appalling and unacceptable” for Israel to block aid and electricity to Gaza.

He said Israel’s actions “reinforce” the UK decision last year to suspend some arms exports to the country.

Earlier this week Lammy said Israel had broken international law, but later reverted to the government’s longstanding position that Israel’s actions are “at clear risk” of breaching the law.