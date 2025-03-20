UK says Israel’s total blockade of Gaza is likely breaking international law

Earlier this week Lammy said Israel had broken international law, but later reverted to the government's longstanding position that Israel's actions are “at clear risk” of breaching the law.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th March 2025 9:19 pm IST
UK imposes new sanctions on Iran over missile transfers to Russia
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Image/ X@DavidLammy)

London: Britain’s top diplomat, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, told the House of Commons on Thursday “it’s difficult to see how denying humanitarian assistance to a civilian population can be compatible with international humanitarian law.”

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Although Lammy said it’s for courts not governments to decide, he said it was “appalling and unacceptable” for Israel to block aid and electricity to Gaza.

Also Read
Elon Musk’s X sues Indian govt over censorship, IT Act violations

He said Israel’s actions “reinforce” the UK decision last year to suspend some arms exports to the country.

MS Creative School

Earlier this week Lammy said Israel had broken international law, but later reverted to the government’s longstanding position that Israel’s actions are “at clear risk” of breaching the law.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th March 2025 9:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button