UK schools may soon set up campuses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may soon get as many as 13 UK-based schools, as the managements of the educational institutions are showing strong interest in setting up branch campuses in the city.

The managements of the institutions are attracted by the city’s livability, robust infrastructure, and well-developed technology ecosystem.

Discussions with Telangana officials

As per a report published in The Hindu, for the proposal of UK schools setting up campuses in Hyderabad, a delegation led by the UK Department of Business and Trade is going to hold discussions with Telangana government officials.

Senior representatives from the 13 private schools, as well as officials from the UK government, are likely to be part of the high-level delegation that is expected to meet state government officials.

Discussions are expected to focus on finalising timelines, facilitation measures and coordination among various departments, including the Telangana education department, municipal administration, IT Department, and the Future City Development Authority.

UK schools may offer K-12 education on campuses in Hyderabad

As these institutions offer K-12 education, covering levels from kindergarten to Class 12, it is expected that the same will be made available on the proposed campuses in the city.

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Meanwhile, the State government is already in advanced discussions with leading UK universities to establish international university campuses in Hyderabad.