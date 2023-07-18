UK to ban dependants of international students from January intake?

Many students from around the world, aspiring to pursue higher education in the UK and bring their dependants, are rushing to secure places at universities in the country for the September intake. The rush is due to claims that the UK will ban dependants of international students from the January intake.

However, is this claim true? Will the country indeed ban the dependants of international students from the January intake?

Currently international students can bring dependants to UK

Currently, an international student can bring dependants along with them if he/she is

A government-sponsored student starting a course that lasts longer than 6 months A full-time student on a postgraduate level course that lasts 9 months or longer.

According to the official website of the UK government (click here), starting from January 1, 2024, international students can bring dependants with them only if they are pursuing

A postgraduate level course, such as a Ph.D. or Other research-based higher degrees.

Also Read UK may put cap on number of dependents international students can bring

What is a UK dependant visa?

A UK dependant visa is granted to spouses and minor children of students enrolled in postgraduate or Ph.D. courses in the UK.

While international students can work up to 20 hours per week during the semester and full-time during breaks, dependants have the freedom to work full-time.

According to Home Office data, the number of dependants accompanying international students to the UK has seen a significant increase. Officials express concern about the rising number of dependants while being more accepting of the increase in international students.

Previously, Braverman stated at the Tory conference her intention to reduce net immigration by restricting international students entering the country for “sub-standard” courses.