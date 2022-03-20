Ukraine crisis: School in Mariupol bombed, Casualties unknown

City council of Mariupol, the besieged Ukrainian port city, have said on Sunday that Russian forces have bombed an art school. The council said the building was destroyed and there were victims under the rubble.

400 civilians were said to have been taking shelter in the school when the bombing took place on Saturday.

In a statement posted on the Telegram channels of Mariupol council and the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, the council said women, children and elderly people were inside and “are still under the rubble” of the destroyed G12 art school in the city’s Left Bank district.

According to Reuters, there was no immediate word of casualties from the attack.

A drama theatre in Mariupol was bombed on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of civilians stuck inside.