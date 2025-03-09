Ukraine ‘determined to end war’ with Russia for lasting peace: Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared details of the upcoming meeting between American and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia for negotiating peace talks as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

In a post on Saturday on X, Zelensky said, “Today, a highly productive meeting took place in Kyiv between the diplomatic teams of Ukraine and the UK. We discussed our joint steps that could bring us closer to peace and accelerate diplomatic efforts. I’m grateful for the support. Ukraine is determined to do everything to end this war with a just and lasting peace as soon as possible.”

This will be the first high-level gathering of US and Ukrainian officials since the February 28 meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky also said on Saturday that a meeting took place between the diplomatic teams of the UK and Ukraine to discuss steps to achieve peace.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President expressed strong appreciation for the support Ukraine has received during a European leaders summit in London on March 2, focused on Ukraine’s future and its relationship with Europe.

During his recent visit to the UK, Zelensky and UK PM Keir Starmer discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, and efforts to achieve a just peace with strong security guarantees.

Earlier this year, the UK and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement, which had given a call for Ukraine’s recovery and committed towards fostering technological innovation along with focus on several other areas.

The Ukrainian President further said that next week, he will visit Saudi Arabia, where he will hold a meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, followed by a meeting with the American team.

“Next week, I will begin with a visit to Saudi Arabia. After my meeting on Monday with the Crown Prince, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will include Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sybiha, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa,” he said in his post.

“On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps. Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively,” Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed he would meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, and would discuss an “initial ceasefire” and a “framework” for a longer agreement.

Notably, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the talks would take place in Jeddah.