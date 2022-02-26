Ukraine Prez speaks to Modi seeking political support at UNSC

New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Russia’s aggression and sought “political support” at the United Nations Security Council.

He revealed speaking to Modi soon after Russia praised India’s decision to abstain from a vote at the United Nations to condemn its invasion.

Zelensky said that he spoke with Modi and informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression.

He tweeted: “More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings.”

He urged India to give Ukraine political support in the United Nations Security Council.

“Stop the aggressor together!” he said.

India had abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution that deplores in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes.

The Russian Embassy in India on Saturday said in a tweet, “Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022.”

It further stated, “In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine.”

The UNSC voted on the draft resolution presented by the US and Albania, and co-sponsored by several other nations, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

While Russia, which chaired the meeting of the UNSC since it holds the presidency for the month of February, vetoed the resolution, China and the UAE abstained along with India.