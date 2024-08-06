Ukraine receives $3.9 bn in grant aid from US

Published: 6th August 2024
Kiev: Ukraine received $3.9 billion in non-repayable financial assistance from the US, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said.

“The grant will help the government of Ukraine to reimburse priority social and humanitarian expenditures without increasing the debt burden,” said Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko on Monday.

The funding will be directed to finance wages for teachers, rescuers and public employees, and pay assistance to internally displaced persons, low-income families and people with disabilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has received $27 billion in grants from the US to support its budget.

This year, Kiev is expected to get a total of $7.8 billion in budget support from Washington.

