UK’s F-35B stealth fighter jet stranded in Kerala for a week

New Delhi: A team of technical experts from the UK is expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram in the next couple of days to examine a stranded F-35B ‘Lightning’ stealth fighter jet of the Royal Navy, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The jet, worth over USD 110 million and known to be one of the most advanced fighters, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14.

The aircraft, part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group of the Royal Navy, reportedly had a problem in its hydraulic system.

The people cited above said a team of experts from the Royal Navy is arriving in Thiruvananthapuram to inspect the aircraft.

Also Read British fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

Few days ago, a maintenance team from the Carrier Strike Group inspected the aircraft but could not address the glitch, they said.

The Indian Air Force last week said it was providing all necessary support for the “rectification and subsequent return” of the aircraft.

The aircraft was undertaking routine flying outside Indian Air Defence Identification Zone with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield, it said in a brief statement.

The HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group carried out military drills with the Indian Navy last week.

It is learnt that the aircraft could not return to the carrier on the night of June 14 due to bad weather and made the emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The F-35B is the only fifth generation fighter jet with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, making it ideal for operating from smaller decks, austere bases and ships.

Known simply as the ‘Lightning’ in British service, the F-35 model is the short take off/vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fighter jet that is designed to operate from short-field bases and air-capable ships.