Ultra nationalist storm Al-Aqsa ahead of pro-Israel flag march

A large number ultra nationalist Jews barged into the Al-Aqsa mosque compound ahead of the pro-Israel flag March on Sunday.

The flag march is likely to invigorate tensions between Palestinians and Israelis. The pro-Israel group was led by Itmar- Ben-Gvir, the leader of the ultranationalist opposition party in the Knesset. The occupation forces have held the rooftop of the Al-Qibl prayer hall.

Worshipers inside the hall were attacked by the forces to make a safe passage for settlers. Palestinian reporters and photographers were prohibited from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque. Israeli forces threatened to arrest them.

Palestinian protesters were attacked with rubber bullets, following which 10 of them were arrested reported Al Jazeera. An ambulance was also attacked by the Israelis as it was trying to attend an injured person in the Al Wad neighbourhood, the Palestinian red cross society was quoted as saying.

A few Jews who barged into the mosque, tried to pray, irking the Palestinians. It is to be noted that Jews are prohibited from praying inside the mosque by the Israeli law. A post shared by Palestinian media shows the occupation forces locking the door of the Al Qibli prayer hall.

من أمام المصلى القبلي هذه اللحظات.. الاحتلال يواصل حصاره للمصلين لتأمين اقتحام المستوطنين pic.twitter.com/bC0hse1YQB — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 29, 2022

The occupation forces have also blocked the Damascus Gate with steel barriers closing out the entrance to the Old city.