Umar Riaz is dating THIS Bollywood actress?

Mumbai: Asim Riaz’s brother and actor-model Umar Riaz is currently enjoying his skyrocketed popularity and massive fanbase post his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He won millions of hearts with strong game inside Salman Khan’s show. His chemistry with Rashami Desai on BB 15 also made a lot of noise and it was loved by all their fans.

And now, according to latest social media buzz Umar Riaz is dating Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. The duo is often spotted twinning. A fan’s Twitter post is going crazy viral which says, ‘Exclusive & confirm #UmarRiaz dating #ParineetiChopra.” Check out the tweet below.

Umar Riaz and Parineeti Chopra were together seen on Bharti Singh’s show ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ that streams on Voot.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen as a judge on the talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz. Umar Riaz, on the other hand, did music videos including — Mera Suffer, Kya Kar Diya and others after coming out of Bigg Boss 15 house.