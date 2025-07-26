UMEED marks one year of SAHYOG in Telangana

Hyderabad: UMEED, a society that provides services for children and young adults with developmental difficulties, celebrated one year of its flagship program SAHYOG, aimed at strengthening the employability structures within the Telangana Education Department, on Saturday, July 26.

The event held in the RUSA Training Hall, Nampally, was a joint initiative by UMEED in collaboration with the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Telangana, and Social Venture Partners, India.

SAHYOG, which means ‘cooperation’ or ‘support’, is breaking barriers in reaching women from backwards classes to help them gain back control in their lives, to contribute to their self learning journey, and to achieve independence.

The Train the Trainer Initiative, facilitated by the non-profit, was a gathering of Full Time Mentors (FTMs) from colleges across Telangana which brought together industry experts and corporate employers in a significant exchange of ideas by utilising experts’ knowledge and experience in promoting gender-inclusive education capacity development to empower personnel from the Telangana Skills and Knowledge Centre (TSKC) to foster greater gender equality in workforce participation.

The event saw FTMs actively participating in various activities and engaging with representatives from prominent companies. During the session, the mentors highlighted their remarkable growth over the past year, showcasing impressive results from placement drives, job placements, and notable increases in student engagement rates through comprehensive reports.

Bhaskar Jayaraman, Partner, SVP Hyderabad, key speaker of the event, commented, “A program like Sahyog is new ground and only possible because of the trust and faith placed in Umeed by the CCE Department.”

SAHYOG, a groundbreaking collaborative program, was launched in September 2024 in partnership with the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Telangana, UMEED, and Social Venture Partners, India.

Founded in 2014, with a commitment to empower and fundamentally change how women express themselves and how society views them, UMEED has always aimed to create a swift and enduring impact, defined by hope, dignity, and safety.

This event not only marks a successful completion of one year of the SAHYOG Program but an occasion where UMEED celebrated the collective efforts, key learnings, and transformative impact of collaborative work.