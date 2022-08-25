UMF demands strict action against Raja Singh, appeals to PC not to harass protestors

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum (UMF) in a joint statement expressed deep anguish over the BJP leaders’ hateful statements from time to time to divide the society on communal lines.

The BJP’s strategy is to polarize society to gain political mileage. It’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma had issued hateful statement against the Prophet of Islam but the BJP led Central government had not taken any action against her till the international furore over her statement. The government had merely suspended her from the party but trying covertly to protect her.

The UMF statement said that Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh is a habitual offender known for issuing hateful speeches against Islam and Muslims. There are more than 50 FIRs pending against him but no concrete action has been taken so far.

The UMF statement demanded that the government initiate strict action against this suspended BJP MLA and try to find out why the prosecution is so lenient in dealing with his cases.

The statement appealed to the people to register their protest peacefully. It also appealed to the commissioner of police not to harass the protesters.

The UMF members who signed the statement include President Rahimuddin Ansari, Maulana Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussain, Maulana Syed Qubool Badshah Shatari, Maulana Mir Qudbuddin Ali Chishti, Maulana Shah Mohammed Jamal ur Rahman, Maulana Sadiq Moinuddin Faheem Maulana Khalid Saifulla Rahmani, Ziyauddin Nayyar, Syed Muniruddin Ahmad Mukhtar and others.