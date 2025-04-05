UN calls for urgent action to protect Iraqi children from landmine threats

Baghdad: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) jointly called for immediate action to protect Iraqi children from the ongoing landmine threat.

According to a joint statement released by the two organizations, landmines and explosive remnants of war continue to endanger lives in Iraq, with children among the most vulnerable, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement revealed that at least 314 children have been killed or injured by explosive ordnance over the past five years, citing UN official reports.

Iraq still faces significant dangers from explosive ordnance, with more than 2,700 square km of land remaining contaminated, it said.

“These hidden dangers not only endanger lives but also deprive children of their rights to play, learn, and thrive,” UNICEF Representative in Iraq Sandra Lattouf said.

Pehr Lodhammar, Chief of Mine Action Program of UNMAS in Iraq, said UNMAS is committed to supporting the Iraqi government in addressing the explosive ordnance contamination, according to the statement.

UNMAS “will spare no effort to pave the way for a safe and dignified return of Iraqi displaced people and productive use of the land,” Lodhammar was quoted as saying by the statement.

Friday marks the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, a day observed every year on April 4 and established in 2005 by the UN General Assembly to raise awareness and seek assistance for mine action.