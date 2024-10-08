UN chief appeals for peace on first anniversary of Gaza conflict

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for peace in the Middle East in his message to mark the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict, which started on October 7, 2023.

“Today marks one year since the horrific events of October 7 when Hamas launched a large-scale terror attack in Israel killing over 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children and women,” Guterres said in a video message on Monday. “More than 250 people were abducted and taken to Gaza, including many women and children.”

“This is a day for the global community to repeat in the loudest voice our utter condemnation of the abhorrent acts of Hamas, including the taking of hostages,” said the UN chief, expressing his solidarity with all the victims and their loved ones and demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Guterres noted that since October 7, 2023, “a wave of shocking violence and bloodshed has erupted,” and the war that followed “continues to shatter lives and inflict profound human suffering for Palestinians in Gaza, and now the people of Lebanon”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It is time for the release of the hostages. Time to silence the guns. Time to stop the suffering that has engulfed the region. Time for peace, international law and justice,” he said, adding that the United Nations is fully committed to achieving these goals.

“And let us never stop working for a lasting solution to the conflict where Israel, Palestine and all other countries of the region can finally live in peace and dignity and with respect for one another,” said Guterres.

In a separate message to mark the one year since the attacks on October 7, 2023, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang emphasised the need for “an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and a return to dialogue with a view to finding diplomatic solutions to the conflicts in the region.”

“Let me again reiterate that the human suffering must end, and it must end now,” he said.

“No sustainable peace will be achieved militarily,” said Yang. “Only a two-state solution, based on the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, can guarantee lasting peace and security for both the people of Israel and Palestine, and indeed for the rest of the region.”