UN humanitarian chief calls for renewed Gaza ceasefire, lifting aid blockade

United Nations: UN humanitarian chief urged a renewed Gaza ceasefire and called on Israel to lift the blockade of life-saving aid and commercial supplies to the enclave, after the latest deadly Israeli airstrikes.

“Overnight, our worst fears materialised. Airstrikes resumed across the entire Gaza Strip,” said Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, briefing the Security Council in a video call from Brussels.

“New evacuation orders issued by Israeli forces, and once again, the people of Gaza living in abject fear,” he added.

Fletcher said suspending aid and commercial materials is reversing the progress achieved during the ceasefire and essential survival resources needed are now being rationed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have cut off the entry of all lifesaving supplies, including food, medicines, fuel, and cooking gas. They also have cut power to southern Gaza’s desalination plant, limiting access to clean water for 600,000 people.

This total blockade of life-saving aid, basic commodities and commercial goods will have a disastrous impact on the people in Gaza who remain dependent on a steady flow of assistance into the Strip, Fletcher warned.

“We cannot and must not accept a return to pre-ceasefire conditions or the complete denial of humanitarian relief,” he emphasised. “Civilians must be protected, and their essential needs must be met. International law must be respected.”

The UN relief chief called for allowing aid and commercial supplies into Gaza, and urged parties to renew the ceasefire.

“Blocking food, water and medicine for people who need them is unconscionable,” he said. “The return to hostilities overnight must cease. The suffering of the people of the region must end.”

Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that the last 18 months of violence have made abundantly clear that there is no military path out of the Gaza crisis.

“The only way forward is a political settlement, in line with international law,” Turk said.