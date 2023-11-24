UN peacekeepers from 16 countries undergo training in India

The course aimed at enhancing leadership skills, tactical thinking and operational effectiveness among officers, creating a platform for cross-cultural exchange and professional growth, the statement said.

New Delhi: The Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping-India conducted a course for military officers of 16 friendly foreign countries and the Indian Army to enhance leadership skills, tactical thinking and operational effectiveness, according to a statement.

The United Nations Pre-Deployment Course (Training of Trainers) was conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army from November 6-24, it said.

The course, themed on the UN framework and designed as an empowering and collaborative training programme, was organised jointly in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, a defence statement issued on Friday said.

The event underscores India’s commitment to fostering greater international cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, it said.

Participants engaged in a series of dynamic workshops, scenario based tactical simulations and lectures delivered by distinguished experts in the field, it said.

