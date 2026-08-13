Unable to accept girlfriend’s death, Dharwad man dies by suicide

Dharwad: A 21-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after learning about the death of his girlfriend in Karnataka’s Dharwad district.

Tarun Sagar Kurkuri from Kotabagi village worked at a watch shop in the city. He befriended his colleague, 20-year-old Megha Gubbannavar, and soon they were in a relationship.

They constantly spoke over the phone. Megha’s family, unaware of this development, believed she was spending way too much time with her mobile and reprimanded her. On August 12, she died after consuming pesticide.

Her death left Tarun shocked. He reportedly told his friend that the night before Megha took the extreme step, following their fight after her brother came to know about their relationship. Tarun was since depressed. He checked in at a paying guest in Daneshwari Nagar. The next day, he failed to answer calls from his family and friends, who grew concerned and immediately searched for him at the guest house, only to find his body.

Vidyagiri police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been launched.