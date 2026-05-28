Unable to cope with mother’s death, Hyderabad man dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad after reportedly being unable to cope with the death of his mother.

The deceased was identified as Komura Reddy, a resident of Markandeya Nagar.

According to police, he had been mentally disturbed since his mother passed away around two months ago. Family members reportedly told officials that he had also started consuming alcohol after the tragedy.

Police said the man allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Hyderabad during the early hours of Wednesday, May 27.

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After being alerted about the incident, the Mailardevpally Police visited the spot and began an investigation.

A case has been registered and further inquiry is underway.