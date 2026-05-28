Unable to cope with mother’s death, Hyderabad man dies by suicide

He had been mentally disturbed since his mother passed away around two months ago.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 8:51 am IST
Representational image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad after reportedly being unable to cope with the death of his mother.

The deceased was identified as Komura Reddy, a resident of Markandeya Nagar.

According to police, he had been mentally disturbed since his mother passed away around two months ago. Family members reportedly told officials that he had also started consuming alcohol after the tragedy.

Subhan Bakery

Police said the man allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Hyderabad during the early hours of Wednesday, May 27.

After being alerted about the incident, the Mailardevpally Police visited the spot and began an investigation.

A case has been registered and further inquiry is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 8:51 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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