Unable to find a job, woman ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unable to find a job in Hyderabad, a woman died by suicide in the Kapra area under the Kushaiguda police limits on Thursday, October 1.

The deceased was identified as Swati Mahajan, a resident of Maruthi Jubilee Enclave. She was married to Gopala Krishna Tulsidas. The couple had moved to Hyderabad from the United Kingdom two years ago. According to Kushaiguda police, Tulsidas and Mahajan have a six-year-old son.

While Tulsidas was employed, Mahajan was reportedly depressed over being unable to find a job. She died by suicide and was found hanging in the living room of their residence.

Based on a complaint from Tulsidas, Kushaiguda police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).