Unable to find a match, man ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unable to find a suitable match for marriage, a man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar on Wednesday, November 12.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Burra Naresh, a native of Atmakuru mandal, Hanakonda. He was employed at a clothing store in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Naresh’s parents Burra Surender and Rama were looking for a suitable match for their son since 2021.

Naresh was depressed over the issue for the past few days. He took the extreme step by jumping before a train at the Ghatkesar railway station.

Similar incident in the past

In May this year, a man died by suicide in Hyderabad after failing to secure a marriage alliance. The deceased who is identified as P Praveen Goud was a resident of Peddatupra village in Shamshabad and worked at a private company.

For several months, his family had been actively searching for a bride but faced repeated setbacks in finalising a match. Unable to cope with the continuous disappointments, Praveen reportedly fell into severe depression.

Later, he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home.