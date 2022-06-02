Unable to rule State, KCR roaming around country: Etala

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP MLA Etala Rajender today slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and alleged that the latter was roaming around the country as he was not able to rule the State. He also claimed that KCR was making useless efforts as no chief minister was taking him seriously. He said it was shameful that KCR had to wait for the appointment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

He also faulted the distribution of cheques by KCR to the farmers of the other States instead of coming to the rescue of the families of the State farmers, who committed suicides. He alleged that KCR failed to wield his power at the national level in 2018. He said the credit behind turning the State into a debt-ridden State goes to KCR. He claimed that CAG report had faulted the decision of the CM to bring more loans.