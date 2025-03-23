Unable to sell land, depressed Telangana farmer dies of heart attack

The deceased farmer was in deep distress after borrowing loans to conduct his elder daughter's marriage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2025 7:33 pm IST
Unable to sell land depressed Telangana farmer dies of heart attack
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old farmer from Telangana’s Nallavalli village died of a heart attack on Sunday, March 23. He was reportedly depressed over his inability to sell his land after the government proposed to set up a dump yard near his village.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The deceased, Nadiminti Krishna, was in deep distress after borrowing loans to conduct his elder daughter’s marriage.

Also Read
Unseasonal rain cause huge crop loss in Telangana

According to his wife Lakshmi, Krishna had decided to sell off his land in order to repay his debts and conduct the marriage. However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) decided to set up a dump yard near the land preventing buyers.

MS Creative School

On Sunday morning, Krishna suddenly collapsed to the ground while discussing the issues with his wife. He was rushed to the government hospital in Narsapur where he died while undergoing treatment.

Ever since the GHMC decided to set up a dump yard in Nallavalli and surrounding villagers, villagers have been strongly protesting against it. The farmers have been staging protests for 47 consecutive days. Krishna was amongst the protestors who often enquired about the status of the issue.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2025 7:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button