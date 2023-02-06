Unani brand Hamdard Laboratories asks people to visit wellness centres

New Delhi: Hamdard Laboratories, India’s leading Unani brand, it encourages people to visit the Hamdard Wellness Centres to avail free consultation from the doctors and Hakeems, and get 15% off on select medicines along with free BP/Sugar test.

The announcement was made on Monday for the World Unani Day observed on 11th February, which will be celebrated across all Hamdard wellness centres from 30th January to 12th February 2023.

Unani, a form of traditional medicine based on a holistic approach compared to conventional medicine targeted on organs, is now getting a boost more than ever. Moreover, time and again, Unani has proved its scope in boosting immunity and its efficacy. Hamdard Laboratories’ Unani product range is the first line of defence against any infection and disease.

“Our immune system is the natural defence system that fights invading diseases. Such invaders can be viruses, parasites, and fungi. But, if the system gets compromised, one might end up becoming sick. That’s why we should always strive to boost our immune systems. We believe the Unani system of medicine, is a natural way of boosting our immunity. Therefore, we encourage everyone to utilize the opportunity and take free consultation from our doctors.” said, Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard Laboratories.

In the past, Hamdard launched twelve OTC immunity-boosting products that also treats illness like fever, cold, cough, etc. Hamdard’s special initiative of boosting immunity on Unani Day is another step towards uplifting everyone to prioritize their health and strengthen their immunity through holistic Unani solutions.