Unbearable heat: Telangana boils as temperatures reach nearly 47 degrees

Dilawarpur in Nirmal recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.5 degree Celsius.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th May 2026 6:03 pm IST|   Updated: 20th May 2026 6:05 pm IST

Hyderabad: Temperature in Telangana is on an upward climb, reaching nearly 47 degrees Celsius in several areas for the first time this summer season.

Dilawarpur in Nirmal recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.5 degrees Celsius, as observed by the Telangana Development and Planning Society between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 20.

Dharmasagar in Hanmakonda, Choppadandi in Karimnagar and Odela in Peddapalli followed at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

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Meanwhile, Hyderabad remains comparatively cooler, recording 38 degrees Celsius during the same period. However, forecasts suggest that temperatures in the city might reach 43 degrees Celsius amid the heatwave.

Heatwave in Telangana

The heatwave in Telangana is expected to prevail for the next five to six days, with the northern and eastern districts experiencing 45 to 47 degrees Celsius. A similar situation will prevail in other districts with temperatures reaching 43 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms

Districts like Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Wanaparthy will experience intense thunderstorms in isolated places, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th May 2026 6:03 pm IST|   Updated: 20th May 2026 6:05 pm IST

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