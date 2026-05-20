Unbearable heat: Telangana boils as temperatures reach nearly 47 degrees

Hyderabad: Temperature in Telangana is on an upward climb, reaching nearly 47 degrees Celsius in several areas for the first time this summer season.

Dilawarpur in Nirmal recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.5 degrees Celsius, as observed by the Telangana Development and Planning Society between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 20.

Dharmasagar in Hanmakonda, Choppadandi in Karimnagar and Odela in Peddapalli followed at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad remains comparatively cooler, recording 38 degrees Celsius during the same period. However, forecasts suggest that temperatures in the city might reach 43 degrees Celsius amid the heatwave.

Heatwave in Telangana

The heatwave in Telangana is expected to prevail for the next five to six days, with the northern and eastern districts experiencing 45 to 47 degrees Celsius. A similar situation will prevail in other districts with temperatures reaching 43 to 45 degrees Celsius.

The marked belt of North, East Telangana will be under DANGEROUS HEATWAVE with LOO winds during next 5-6days



Temperatures to touch 47°C ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/zgT4TOMtuf — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 19, 2026

Maximum Temperature forecast of Telangana for the next 5 days dated 20.05.2026 pic.twitter.com/E9K2tkyvTJ — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) May 20, 2026

Thunderstorms

Districts like Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Wanaparthy will experience intense thunderstorms in isolated places, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.