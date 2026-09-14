Uncle rapes 5-yr-old multiple times in Asifabad, case registered

The child had visited her maternal grandmother’s house with her mother during the Rakhi festival.

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The image displays a picture of a little girl. April 22, 2025
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Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed in Kagaznagar town of Asifabad district when news spread that a 28-year-old maternal uncle of a five-year-old girl allegedly raped her multiple times.

According to local reports, the child had visited her maternal grandmother’s house with her mother during the Rakhi festival. The act was carried out when she and her uncle were alone at their home. He threatened the child to keep quiet.

The child developed severe pain and discomfort around her abdomen. Her mother took her to a local hospital, where doctors suspected sexual abuse and asked for a preliminary examination.

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When the test results came back positive, her mother asked the child, who narrated the abuse. Shocked and angry, she confronted her brother.

The news spread like wildfire, following which a large crowd gathered and assaulted the accused.

On information, Kagaznagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Waheeduddin and Circle Inspector Prem Kumar reached the spot and took away the accused from the angry mob’s clutches. As per local reports, the accused was confined to his house for several hours as roads were blocked with Ganesh Chaturthi arrangements.

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However, villagers did not budge from their place and stood outside the house. The standoff continued for nearly three hours, following which additional force was deployed.

The accused was shifted to the police station on a two-wheeler. A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case has been registered. Investigations have begun.

The child is receiving medical treatment and counselling.

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