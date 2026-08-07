Hyderabad: Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor in 2019

Hyderabad: A Special Sessions Judge for POCSO Act cases in Hyderabad has sentenced Mohmmed Mohsin, 45, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2019 case involving the rape of a minor girl, booked at Banjara Hills police station. The court also fined him Rs 10,000.

According to police, the case dates back to May 2019, when the girl and her siblings were staying at the house of Mohsin, her mother’s brother-in-law, as their own home was too congested. On May 15 that year, the girl fell ill with vomiting, and the next day complained of stomach pain; she was taken to a clinic on both occasions.

It was only when her mother noticed stains on her clothes and questioned her that the girl disclosed what had happened. She told her mother that Mohsin had assaulted her while she was sweeping a room and had threatened her against speaking out. She also alleged that he had touched her inappropriately on two prior occasions.

Also Read Candidate with 1 mark bags PG medical seat in Hyderabad

Police registered a case based on the mother’s complaint and referred the child to the Bharosa Centre, where her statement was recorded under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The centre’s team supported the family through counselling and follow-up sessions during the course of the investigation and trial.

The family said they were relieved by the conviction. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar commended the coordinated efforts of all the agencies involved in securing the conviction.