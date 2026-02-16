Unconventional stories are on verge of becoming extinct species: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu believes women-led and unconventional films are on the verge of becoming “extinct” as there is a lack of support from audiences for such stories.

Pannu, who has seamlessly balanced both mainstream and offbeat cinema, has built a reputation as a dependable performer and featured in a series of hard-hitting dramas such as “Thappad”, “Mulk” and “Pink”.

According to the actor, the battle to bring unconventional stories to the big screen has become harder.

“We are on the verge of becoming an extinct species, we mean films like ‘Assi’. There is a certain template that our so-called commercial cinema abides by and we don’t conventionally fall in that template of sorts,” Pannu told PTI in an interview.

“Assi” is Pannu’s new movie with acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and marks their third collaboration after 2018’s “Mulk” and “Thappad” in 2020.

The actor debunked the notion that such films will always find a home on digital platforms, saying that the streamers have shifted their focus to luring “massy” audiences.

“The reality is people think that these kinds of films will keep coming on OTT and we will keep watching it. But no, OTT’s don’t want these kinds of films either. They have clear mandates, that only the films that are working in theatres are the films that they want to pick.

“They want to take that theatre audience to their platform. They are like, ‘We already have this kind of audience, we want those massy pot boilers audiences of our country to subscribe to the platform’, That’s why I say we are on the verge of becoming extinct unless people realise that we need to watch it. Sometimes it’s good to watch reality as well,” Pannu added.

Comparing cinema to a range of cuisines, the 38-year-old actor said that while “Mughlai”, which is the commercial cinema, has its appeal, the industry also needs its “dal chawal”: stories rooted in everyday reality.

She also believes that the habit of waiting for a digital release of a film is “suicidal” for the future of meaningful cinema.

“We should subscribe to all kinds of cinema. Only the audience can help us by going to theatres and watching (all kinds of) films. I hope they realise this before we lose this. Then we won’t have the right to crib that our cinema cannot compete with world cinema, we only make a particular kind of film.

“We have a lot of people saying we don’t make good and rooted stories. But when did you support rooted stories? By sitting at home and watching it on OTT is not how you support good cinema. If you like the film, spread the word, let more people come into theatres.”

Reflecting on her journey, Pannu said leading a film to release today feels like a “daily pain” and a constant “battle”.

She believes the scenario changed post COVID-19 pandemic.

“Victories are way less than the battles that actors like me go through. One is the battle to get a film through. With this film, because he (Sinha) was there, I had to not think of a lot of things.

“There are scripts that I really like but I need someone to believe that it is going to work or it is the right film to do. It’s difficult for a female actor who is headlining a film, no matter how many successful films you’ve given in the past,” the actor added.

Pannu struck a hopeful note as she said the success of Rani Mukherji’s “Mardaani 3” feels like a “victory” for women across the industry.

“Any other female actor’s victory helps me. So, that’s why I’m celebrating ‘Mardaani 3’ success because I know it will open up windows for a lot of movies that are driven by female (actors),” she said.

The actor hopes that “Assi”, which explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women, will be well-received in theatres.

“By the virtue of being a woman, a lot of things (referring to her angst) will come naturally but on this I had to work on not making it obvious that I’m emotionally invested as I’m doing my job,” Pannu said.

The courtroom thriller features the actor in the role of public prosecutor Raavi.

To prepare for her role, Pannu visited Patiala House Court to observe the real-world legal proceedings and added that this exercise helped her to balance “professional coldness” with “emotional depth” that was required for her character.

“I did not come across a sexual assault case during my visit. I went with a bunch of lawyers and saw a female (public prosecutor), she was going through files diligently, and the lawyers told me that, ‘She must be just studying the case now’.

“It’s like how you are studying just before the exam, kind of a vibe. So, this was different from what we imagine in our heads. So, I started realising, why I need to play it cold, up till a particular point at least.”

“Assi”, which also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah, releases in theatres on February 20.