Underdog Athletics to partner with Neeraj Chopra for Under Armour

Underdog Athletics, the authorised licensee and executive distributor in India for Under Armour, on Monday announced a partnership with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

This is an essential move for the company to build sustainable long-term growth for Under Armour in India. The product has been empowering athletes to become better, stronger, and more focused through its innovative performance solutions.

Addressing the media regarding the partnership, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics, Tushar Goculdas said, “Neeraj defines grit, resilience, and determination. He continues to persevere, put in the hard work and consistently improve his performance, truly representing Under Armour’s ‘The Only Way Is Through’ philosophy.”

“We are privileged to partner Neeraj in our pursuit of building Under Armour as the country’s most loved athletic performance brand,” added Tushar.

Speaking of the collaboration with the company Neeraj said, “I am really excited to represent Under Armour, and hope that together we will be able to inspire millions of aspiring athletes across the country.”

“I believe that the right athletic gear makes a significant difference in an athlete’s performance, and I look forward to using the brand’s innovative products to further improve my fitness and perform better,” he added.