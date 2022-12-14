UNFPA appeals for $1.2 bn to support crisis-affected women, girls

United Nations: The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has appealed for $1.2 billion in 2023 to reach some 66 million women, girls and young people facing crisis in 65 countries.

The funding needs, the largest ever for the UN sexual and reproductive health agency, include $289 million in Afghanistan, $70 million in Ukraine, $62 million in Somalia and $23 million in Haiti, Xinhua news agency quoted the UNFPA as saying in a statement.

Humanitarian needs soared to shockingly high levels in 2022.

For the first time ever, the number of people forcibly displaced surpassed 100 million, the UN body said, adding that as is often the case, “women and girls are paying an unacceptably high price” in today’s crises.

“UNFPA calls on the international community to ensure that life-saving services critical to women and girls’ health, safety, dignity and future are at the heart of every humanitarian response,” it said.

UNFPA outlined how the appealed funding will allow the agency and its partners to scale up delivery of integrated reproductive health services to respond to the immediate needs of 66 million of the world’s most vulnerable women, girls and young people in emergencies.

These services range from maternal health and emergency obstetric care, to family planning and gender-based violence prevention and response, including medical and psychosocial support.

“As the world is faced with multiple, intersecting crises, UNFPA calls for predictable and flexible humanitarian funding to save lives and ensure that the rights and needs of women and girls are protected and fulfilled,” the UN body added.