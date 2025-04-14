While Hyderabad is often pigeonholed as just a food capital, famous for its biryani, haleem, and Irani Chai, another flavour defines this city just as strongly: its language.

Step into a local market or hop into an auto and you are bound to hear words like “kaiku”, “nakko”, “haula”, “kate” and more. Often mistaken as funny expressions or slang by outsiders, these words are actually part of a living, breathing language called Dakhni. And tucked within this rich language are muhavrey– idiomatic phrases that carry humor, sarcasm and history all at once.

Further into this article, we will explore some of the most popular Hyderabadi muhavrey but first, it is important to understand the language they come from. Siasat.com explore what exactly is Dakhni and how it evolved into the Hyderabadi we speak today.

What is Dakhni Urdu and Hyderabadi?

Contrary to popular belief, Dakhni is not a dialect of Urdu but is a unique language in its own right. As the name suggests, it is rooted in the Deccan region and is a blend of Dehlavi (Old Urdu or Hindvi), Marathi, Telugu and Kannada. It was a dominant language of Deccan, especially in Hyderabad and Bijapur, where it thrived as both a spoken and literary language in the 15th century.

So how did this regional language transform into the Hyderabadi speech we speak today? While Dakhni was once the primary language of poets and scholars like Mohd Quli Qutb Shah (1580-1611), who is regarded as one of the earliest contributors to Dakhni poetry, the standardized Urdu we are familiar with today didn’t take shape until much later, in the Mughal courts of Delhi in the 17th century. After the fall of the Golconda Sultanate and the rise of the Nizams in Hyderabad, Persian and later standard Urdu became the official languages, relegating Dakhni to mostly spoken usage.

What is fascinating is that the essence of Dakhni Urdu continues to live on in Hyderabadi speech. Words from Marathi, Telugu, and Kannada still pepper daily conversations, making Hyderabadi Urdu not just a version of standard Urdu, but a language in its own right, rich with history, humour, and local flair.

Popular Hyderabadi muhavreys and its meanings

Hyderabadi muhavrey are more than just funny phrases- they are cultural artefacts, packed with wit, emotion and sometimes biting sarcasm. These idioms reflect the lived realities of Hyderabadis: their humour, their no-nonsense attitude and their love for expressive storytelling.

Here are some of the most popular Hyderabadi muhavrey still heard in the gullies of Old City or said by nani dadis at family dawats:

1. Khile toh phool nai toh matthi dhool

This is used to describe people who either open up very well or become extreme introverts.

2. Nai mamu se nakte mamu behtar

Something is better than nothing- even if it is not perfect.

3. Chau raste ko rasta nai batana

Don’t try to teach or guide someone who is more experienced than you.

4. Waqat na sakhat buddhi chadi taqat

Used for when someone does or say something at the wrong time.

5. Gud khaate gulgule se parhez karte

Used to point out the hypocrisy of people who pretend to be choosy but are clearly not.

6. Kaam ke na kaach ke dushman anaaj ke

Said for someone who is lazy and just a burden without helping anyone.

7. Degcha thanda chamcha garam

Used when people who aren’t directly involved in a fight get more worked up than the person at the centre of it.

8. Chaar aane ke bandar ko baara aane ki rassi

Said about people or situations that are not worth much but are treated with exaggerated importance.

9. Baasi kadhi main ubal aana

Used to describe someone who suddenly gets excited after being passive for a long time.

10. Ungli diye toh haath pakad lete

Said when someone takes undue advantage of a small favour or gesture- give them an inch and they take a mile.

What are some of your favourite Hyderabadi muhavrey? Comment below.