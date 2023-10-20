Telangana polls: Unhappy Cong leaders accuse Revanth of money laundering, approach ED

Hyderabad: While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on his three-day campaign in poll-bound Telangana, disgruntled Congress leaders are causing a stir.

Many Congress leaders are upset about not getting tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections. To vent out their anger, many of them have approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently, and filed a complaint against A Revanth Reddy for alleged money laundering.

“They had sold the tickets. This cannot continue for long,” Kurva Vijaya Kumar, along with another Congress leader Kalim Baba, who submitted a memorandum to the ED, was quoted in a report by The South First.

They also said that they had sought action against not only Revanth Reddy but also party general secretary KC Venugopal and Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao didn’t miss the chance to hit out at Congress over this issue. He posted on X, “According to Telangana’s Congress MP Venkat Reddy; One All India Congressman sells the TPCC post while another Buys it for ₹50 Crore And Rahul Gandhi lectures the world on Corruption Scamgress lives up to its Name (sic).”

In another post, he wrote: “Telangana Congress leaders complain to ED (Enforcement Directorate) for an investigation into “Note for Seat” Scam of TPCC president who’s already a known fraud caught red-handed in “Vote for Note” scam.”

‘Cash for ticket’ allegations

The complaint to the ED alleges that senior Congress leaders are involved in corruption and money laundering. Moreover, they also claim that ₹42 crore was seized in a raid in Bengaluru and ₹8 crore had already reached Revanth Reddy’s “secret sources.”

Meanwhile, Ragidi Lakshma Reddy from Uppal constituency has quit Congress to join BRS. He got suspended after he filed the ED complaint against Revanth Reddy.

Pertinently, 16 Congress leaders are eying a ticket from Kukatpally. Party leaders have warned that if they were not given the ticket, the Congress would lose again. They claimed tickets were going to outsiders, while the party loyalists were left out.