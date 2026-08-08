UNICEF acts against staffer over spying for Israel

The staffer, identified as Yahav Lichner, is leading UNICEF's office in Washington, DC.

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United Nations: The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is taking action against an employee over allegations that he spied for Israel in his previous UN job, a UN spokesman has confirmed.

The staffer, identified as Yahav Lichner, is leading UNICEF’s office in Washington, DC.

Lichner has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

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“What I can tell you is that UNICEF is aware of serious allegations concerning an employee and is taking the appropriate action,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, on Friday, August 7.

“If true, such actions would be inconsistent with staff obligations under the UN Charter, the staff regulations and the standards of conduct for the international civil service, all of which emphasise that the responsibilities of staff are international, not national, and which call for the independence and impartiality of the staff of the UN,” said the spokesman.

According to an investigation by the Drop Site news outlet based on leaked emails obtained by the hacking group Handala, Lichner allegedly provided confidential UN information to Israeli officials when he was serving at the UN Population Fund, reports Xinhua news agency.

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The hacked emails upon which the Drop Site investigation is based cover the years 2014 and 2015.

This comes against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the Gulf, following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Meanwhile, Israel continues its military operations against Hamas targets in Palestine.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of an agreement to completely disarm Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza has drawn sharply conflicting responses from Israel and Hamas, exposing persistent unresolved differences over core issues between the two archenemies, according to Xinhua news agency.

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While Washington has portrayed the deal as a historic breakthrough, analysts have viewed it as a calculated US political manoeuvre to shape negotiations rather than a finalised deal, with its viability hinging on whether mediators can bridge the fundamental gaps between the two sides.

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