Uniform Civil Code against idea of India: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday claimed that the “Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in its present form” is against the idea of India.

Addressing a press conference here, the National People’s Party supremo asserted that diversity is the strength of India.

“NPP feels that UCC will go against the idea of India being a diverse nation, with diversity being our strength and identity,” he said.

Sangma said the Northeast has got a unique culture and society and will want to remain that way.

The NPP chief, however, said it will be difficult to go into the details without seeing the actual content of the UCC draft.

Noting that Meghalaya has a matrilineal society and there are different cultures in Northeast, he asserted, “These cannot be changed.” PTI JOP