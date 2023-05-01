‘Uniform Civil Code, state capital region’: BJP’s manifesto for Karnataka polls

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday released the party’s manifesto or vision document for the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru.

Claiming that they had touched every section of society with their last manifesto, the BJP has this time promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code, provide 10 lakh jobs and ‘state capital region’ tag for Bengaluru.

Amid backlash over the purported merger of Nandini milk with Amul, the party has also promised free half-litre Nandini milk, and three free of-cost LPG gas cylinders to the poor families.

The party proposes to build five lakh houses in the urban areas and 10 lakh houses in the rural areas. Along with five kg of rice, five kg of siridhanya will also be distributed in ration shops.

The BJP has been in a tough fight with the Congress to win the Assembly polls scheduled for May 10 with BJP supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding roadshows in the state.

With its motto of ‘justice to all, appeasement to none’, the BJP-led state government also withdrew 4 percent Muslim quota for backward/ Pasmanda communities to award it to Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the state which make up an essential percentage of the votes in the state.