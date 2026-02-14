Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,175 crore plan to widen NH-167 in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet has approved the widening of National Highway 167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar to a 4-lane standard at an estimated cost of Rs 3,175.08 crore, a release from the Press Information Bureau stated on Saturday, February 14.

The project also directly connects with two major National Highways, NH-150 and NH-167N, providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Telangana.

The corridor also provides connectivity to three PM GatiShakti Economic Nodes, nine Social Nodes and seven Logistic Nodes, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

The proposed access-controlled 4-lane project with a length of 80.01 km will generate close to 14.4 lakh person-days of direct employment and 17.9 lakh person-days of indirect employment, the PIB release stated.