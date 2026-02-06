Hyderabad North RRR DPR completed: Gadkari in Lok Sabha

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 162-km Hyderabad North Regional Ring Road (RRR) has been completed, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 5.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MP Eatala Rajender, Gadkari said that the Telangana government has agreed to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost for the project.

Telangana govt’s consent to waive royalty on minor minerals

He further stated that the state government has also consented to waive royalty on minor minerals used for the construction of the road and to reimburse the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) incurred on the project.

Providing details on central assistance, Gadkari said that ₹367.17 crore has been allocated to Telangana under the Central Infrastructure Fund during the current financial year.

1,904 km of NHs constructed in Telangana: Gadkari

In response to another question, the minister said that 1,904 km of national highways have been constructed in Telangana over the last six years. During the same period, 21 new toll plazas were set up across the state.

The government expects that the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road project will significantly ease traffic congestion around the city, improve regional connectivity, and support economic growth in the surrounding districts.