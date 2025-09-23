RRR alignment: KTR assures BRS support for affected farmers

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, September 22, assured that his party would stand by farmers and families affected by the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment in Telangana.

During a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, farmers from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Gajwel, and Sangareddy constituencies called on KTR to express their concerns.

Former minister Jagadish Reddy and other leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district also participated in the meeting.

Congress forgot farmers after winning: KTR

KTR recalled that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had promised before the elections that the RRR alignment would not cause any difficulties.

“Farmers trusted those assurances and voted for Congress. But after coming to power, the Congress government altered the alignment, severely harming farmers. They forgot the farmers completely after winning,” he said.

He further stated that BRS Members of Parliament would raise the RRR issue in the Rajya Sabha, while party legislators would question the state government in the Assembly.

“Farmers should not lose heart or take hasty decisions. Until a scientifically justified alignment is finalised, the BRS will stand by them,” KTR assured.

KTR urges unity

Urging unity, he called on affected families to collectively fight for their demands.

“Villages should pass resolutions by bringing together leaders from all parties. If needed, local body elections should be boycotted. Only then will the state and central governments be compelled to respond, and the issue will gain their attention,” KTR said.