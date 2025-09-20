‘Why not’: KTR says Gen-Z protests possible in India if governments fail

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) warned of a Gen-Z protest in India if governments continue to fail in fulfilling their promises.

Speaking at NDTV Yuva Conclave on Saturday, September 20, KTR was asked if India could witness a Gen-Z protest in the future, referring to the political collapse in neighbouring Nepal. “If governments continue to fail them, if governments continue to fail the aspirations of the people of India, why not? Yes,” he said.

He said the Nepal protests were a result of a constant suppression of democracy and the voice of the younger generation.

“Initially, even the media mocked when Gen Z was protesting… they said they were protesting internet disruptions. But they were protesting for their future,” he said.

KTR then flipped the question to the audience and when many said they do not see such protests happening in India, he replied, “The night is still young, Let’s see.”

Also Read Growing centralization of power at expense of south states: KTR

The former Telangana IT minister was addressing a session called, Addressing a session called ‘Yuva and the Art of Reinvention.’

“Restless, young, ambitious, bold, that’s Gen Z. You are truly the DIY generation – disruptive, imaginative and absolutely youthful. I would like to believe that my state, Telangana, is also a Gen Z state,” he said.

Giving recent examples of how students of Hyderabad University fought tooth and nail, forcing the Supreme Court to put the brakes on the clearing of 400 acres of forest land by the ruling Congress government, he praised how Gen-Z is a restless, disruptive and imaginative generation.

“Restless, young, ambitious, bold, that’s Gen Z. You are truly the DIY generation – disruptive, imaginative and absolutely youthful. I would like to believe that my state, Telangana, is also a Gen Z state,” he said.