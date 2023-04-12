Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in USA

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in USA
Greenbelt: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits the Spacecraft Testing & Integration Complex at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. (PTI Photo)
Washington D.C: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Jadaan during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2023, in Washington D.C, USA. (PTI Photo)
Washington D.C: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2023, in Washington D.C, USA. (PTI Photo)
