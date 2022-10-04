Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 4th October 2022 3:21 pm IST
Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives a portrait of last king of J&K Hari Singh during his interaction with representatives of Dogra community, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his interaction with representatives of Gujjar-Bakarwal, Sikhs and Pahadi community, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives a memento during his interaction with representatives of Dogra community, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his interaction with representatives of Dogra community, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha upon his arrival in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

