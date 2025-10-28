Union Jal Sakti minster flags delays in dam safety evaluations in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil has asked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to expedite the Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE) under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and complete the evaluation of all 173 dams before December 2026.

In his letter to the CM, the Union minister has pointed out that the first evaluation of all specified dams must be completed within five years from the date of commencement of the Dam Safety Act and subsequent evaluations should be conducted at regular intervals, as may be specified by the relevant regulations.

The minister said that in a recent review meeting the implementation status of various provisions under the Act, it was brought to his attention that progress on CDSE in the State of Telangana remains negligible.

With only 15 months remaining, he has asked the state government to expedite the CDSE process and to strategically deploy technical expertise and financial resources to ensure accountability and resilience in dam safety governance in the country.

