Union minister Bandi Sanjay sparks row with India-Pakistan remark

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State (Home) and senior BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has ignited a row by suggesting that if India is to win, one should vote for BJP candidates, and if Pakistan is to win, one should vote for those implied to be against India’s interests, indirectly targeting the Congress party.

This provocative statement was made during a press conference in Karimnagar on Tuesday, February 25, where he also challenged Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to consider the upcoming MLC election results as a referendum on the Congress government’s 14-month rule.

On Muslims in the BC reservation category

The senior BJP leader has reiterated the saffron party’s opposition to including Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) reservation category in Telangana.

He emphasized that the central government will not approve any bill that includes Muslims in the BC list, as it believes this would deprive Hindu BCs of their rightful reservations.

Sanjay argued that Muslims already receive benefits as minorities and under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, and thus should not be included in the BC category.

He has urged the Telangana government to exclude Muslims from the proposed BC reservation bill if they want it to be approved by the Centre

On phone tapping case

Regarding the phone tapping case, Sanjay remarked that if the Congress government truly has the conviction, it should demand a CBI investigation into various allegations against the previous BRS administration.

“The accused in this case ran away abroad after Congress came to power. The state government didn’t agree in the High Court to hand over the case to CBI after our petition,” he added.