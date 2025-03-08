Union Minister Vaishnaw lays foundation for manufacturing units in Divitipally in TG

Hyderabad: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, IT and Information & Broadcasting, laid the foundation stone on March 8 (Saturday) for four manufacturing units at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Divitipally, Mahbubnagar District in Telangana.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Divitipally was set up by the Telangana government under the EMC-2.0 Scheme to promote electronics manufacturing in the State.

As part of the ceremony, Amara Raja laid the foundation stone for its upcoming Giga Factory-1, Lohum for its critical minerals refining and battery recycling, Scell Energy held its ground-breaking ceremony for its cell casing manufacturing, and Altmin laid the foundation stone for its first LFP-CAM GigaFactory.

D. Sridhar Babu, Minister in TS, IT, Electronics, Industries, and Commerce, Legislative Affairs in the Telangana Government graced the event. It was also attended by the Member of Parliament from Mahabubnagar Constituency Aruna D K, and the Member of Legislative Assembly Y Srinivas Reddy.

ARACT had signed an MOU with the Telangana Government in 2022 to set up Amara Raja Giga Corridor where the company will set up Lithium Cell and Battery Pack Manufacturing facilities with capacities of up to 16 GWh and 5GWh respectively for Indian and International markets. Once operational, the project is expected to create direct employment for 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs in the State, making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the region.

Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, ARE&M, said, “The Foundation Stone laying ceremony is a big step forward for our Company and the Group.

Sridhar Babu urged the Union minister to extend strong support for Telangana’s industrial development so that it could remain competitive with other states. Highlighting the state’s strategic advantage for semiconductor manufacturing, he called for central assistance in fostering the sector.

To accelerate industrial expansion, he said the state government has introduced Telangana electric vehicle and energy storage policy, as well as Telangana clean and green energy policy.

Expressing gratitude to farmers who contributed land for the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Divitipalli, the minister assured that the cluster would be further developed, strengthening Telangana’s global industrial footprint.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to job creation for educated youth, and equitable industrial development across all regions in the state.