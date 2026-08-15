Union Ministers call for Atmanirbhar Bharat on Independence Day

New Delhi: Union ministers on Saturday, August 15, extended greetings to the people on the country’s 80th Independence Day and paid tributes to freedom fighters, while calling for collective efforts to build a developed, prosperous and self-reliant India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to resolve to speed up the country’s development.

“Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens of the country. On the occasion of Independence Day, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave warriors who dedicated their all for the freedom of Mother India. Let us, on this Independence Day, resolve to accelerate the construction of a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant India,” Shah said in a post on X.

समस्त देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर माँ भारती की आजादी के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पित करने वाले सभी वीर सेनानियों को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ।



आइए, इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर विकसित, समृद्ध और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण को और गति देने का… pic.twitter.com/9QWOj9kTGV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Independence Day is an occasion to remember the courage and sacrifice of freedom fighters, while also highlighting the responsibility of the citizens in shaping the country’s future.

“This day is an occasion to remember the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and supreme devotion of countless freedom fighters who dedicated everything for India’s independence. Their struggle granted us not only political freedom but also the right and responsibility to shape the future of our nation ourselves,” Singh said in a post on X.

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आज का यह दिन, भारत की स्वतंत्रता के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पित करने वाले अनगिनत स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के अदम्य साहस, त्याग और सर्वोच्च बलिदान का स्मरण करने का अवसर है। उनके संघर्ष ने हमें केवल राजनीतिक स्वतंत्रता ही नहीं, बल्कि… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2026

“This is also an opportunity for the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians, through which we shall build a secure, strong, prosperous, self-reliant, and developed India — one that takes pride in its glorious heritage while reaching new heights of modernity, progress, and innovation. Jai Hind!” he added.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari called for efforts to build a “New India” and realise the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“Heartfelt greetings of the National Festival Independence Day to all fellow citizens of the country. Let us join in enriching the New India and realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Gadkari said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged people to promote “swadeshi” and contribute to the country’s progress.

“Heartiest Independence Day greetings to all families of India. In this Amrit Kaal of freedom, let us all resolve to embrace Swadeshi while holding the honour, pride, and glory of the Tricolour paramount, and to contribute to India’s progress,” Goyal said.

Health Minister JP Nadda stressed the need to strengthen national unity, integrity, brotherhood and democratic values.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the 80th Independence Day. On this sacred day of freedom, I pay my humble obeisance in the millions to those great luminaries, revolutionaries, and freedom fighters who dedicated their all for the protection and service of Mother India.

“Let us all come together to reaffirm our resolve to strengthen the nation’s unity, integrity, brotherhood, and democratic values, and to build a ‘Developed and Self-Reliant India’,” Nadda said.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called upon people to “live for the country” by performing their duties with honesty and dedication.

“On this sacred occasion, I bow at the feet of those revolutionaries, martyrs, and freedom fighters who sacrificed everything to break the chains of subjugation from Mother India’s feet,” Chouhan said.

“Today, I appeal to all of you that there is a need to live for the country. Living for the country means that wherever we are, we fulfill our duties with complete devotion and honesty. Considering our work as the nation’s work, let us continuously serve the country and its people,” he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort was as memorable as Vande Mataram was played there for the first time.

“PM Narendra Modi ji hoisting the tricolour flag is memorable also because for the first time, from the Red Fort, Vande Mataram was played — at the beginning by the military band and at the conclusion with a collective rendering. Our national anthem was duly performed both times,” Sitharaman said in a post on X.

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said the tricolour embodies the courage, sacrifice and spirit of the freedom fighters and urged people to renew their resolve to serve the nation and contribute towards building a stronger, more prosperous and developed India.

“On this Independence Day, let us renew our resolve to serve the nation and carry forward the legacy of those who secured our freedom,” he added.

80 years of Independence. 80 years of courage, resilience and an unwavering resolve to rise.



From the ashes of Partition to a confident, capable and resurgent India, generations have transformed challenges into opportunities and aspirations into achievements. Today, the… pic.twitter.com/O5GjtW6UJZ — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 15, 2026

Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil highlighted the transformation brought about by the Swachh Bharat Mission and called for greater public participation in building a clean and developed India.

“Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swachh Bharat Mission has brought about a historic transformation in the country by making cleanliness the resolve of every individual,” Patil said.

“This journey, which began with freeing millions of villages across the country from open defecation, is today rapidly advancing towards ODF Plus villages, solid and liquid waste management, plastic waste management, and the creation of clean and beautiful villages,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the last 12 years have witnessed India’s “atmavishwas, atmagaurav and atmanirbharta” ( self-confidence, self-respect and self-reliance) and highlighted the role of youth, women, farmers and workers in achieving the vision of a developed India.

Best wishes to Indians across the world on Independence Day 2026.



The last 12 years have witnessed our Atmavishwas, Atmagaurav and Atmanirbharta.



Guided by PM @narendramodi’s vision of Saptadhara, we are steadfast in our journey of progress and reforms for #ViksitBharat2047.… pic.twitter.com/Mcm2G6HcA6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2026

“Guided by PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Saptadhara, we are steadfast in our journey of progress and reforms for Viksit Bharat 2047. Bharat’s Yuva, Nari, Annadata and Shramik will be key partners in realising that vision,” Jaishankar said.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi paid homage to freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom and urged people to put the country’s unity, integrity and pride above all else while working towards the goal of a developed and self-reliant India.