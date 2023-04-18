United AP’s last CM Kiran Kumar Reddy eyes Malkajgiri on BJP ticket?

Hyderabad: The last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Kumar Reddy recently joined the BJP and is more interested in participating in Telangana politics than Andhra Pradesh.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had opposed the Congress high command’s decision to create a separate Telangana state as chief minister.

According to reliable sources, Mr. Reddy is interested in contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Malkajari parliamentary constituency. He informed the BJP high command about his interest in Malkajagri constituency and said that there is a significant number of Andhra voters in this constituency and the BJP can easily win.

Kiran Kumar Reddy is educated at Hyderabad Public School and Nizam College and is exploring his political future in Telangana owing to his good relations in the state. The Andhra leader’s decision to contest in Telangana is unlikely to be objected by the BRS as the party itself is going to contest in Andhra Pradesh and also eyeing Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Sources close to Kiran Kumar Reddy believe that the BJP high command has accepted the proposal to contest the Lok Sabha elections. However, a final decision will be taken after consulting local BJP leaders. With several contenders already in place in the party for the Malkajagri Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has focused on strengthening the party in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Revanth Reddy had won the Malkajagri Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket in the last elections. Since Revanth Reddy is interested in the assembly elections, the BJP is confident that it can win from the Malkajagri Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the sources, a plan has been charted out for BJP to do better in the Telangana elections, BJP leadership is in favour of early elections or advocating Telangana elections along with the general elections in the country.

If sources to be believed, national BJP leaders are preparing for elections in Telangana any time after June to prepare for all out fight against the ruling party in Telangana State with complete focus.